ShipBob raises USD 40 mln to streamline ecommerce fulfillment

The new capital will be used to enhance the companys services to bring same-day shipping to more customers and expand its software platform. The Series C financing was led by Menlo Ventures with additional participation from existing investors Bain Capital Ventures, Hyde Park Venture Partners, Hyde Park Angels and Y Combinator.

The company powers logistics and fulfillment for ecommerce businesses, providing them with same-day delivery at ground shipping pricing. ShipBob uses proprietary software to help its customers predict trends, shopping habits and geographic insights across multiple sales channels.

Founded in 2014, ShipBob was launched through Y Combinator by two entrepreneurs who saw a need for more efficient shipping in the marketplace for small businesses. The companys solution focuses on the needs of direct-to-consumer retail brands and their need to manage inventory and ship orders while maintaining their brand identity.