Shift4 to acquire Global Blue in USD 2.5 billion deal

According to Shift4 officials, the acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy of expanding its global payment offerings. They noted that integrating Global Blue’s services into Shift4’s platform presents an opportunity to increase transaction volume and access new markets. The combined entity aims to position itself as a global provider of unified commerce solutions.

With this acquisition, Shift4 will incorporate Global Blue’s merchant solutions into its payments platform, enhancing its tax refund and currency conversion capabilities. Global Blue also operates a network that connects international shoppers with retailers through its proprietary app, offering additional services such as digital marketing and loyalty programs.

Global Blue’s CEO stated that joining Shift4 marks the next stage of the company’s expansion, allowing it to improve its offerings for merchants worldwide. He expressed confidence that the partnership would enhance the overall shopping experience for customers and retailers alike.

As part of the deal, Global Blue shareholders Ant International and Tencent plan to remain investors in the combined entity and are considering strategic collaborations with Shift4. These partnerships could expand Shift4’s reach in global ecommerce and payments, including facilitating the distribution of Alipay+ and Weixin Pay within its network.

Details about the transaction

Under the terms of the agreement, Shift4 will acquire Global Blue through a tender offer and a statutory squeeze-out merger. Upon completion, Global Blue’s shares will be delisted from public markets.

The transaction has received unanimous approval from both companies’ boards and is expected to close by the third quarter of 2025, pending regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. A group of Global Blue shareholders, representing about 90% of the company’s outstanding shares, has agreed to tender their shares as part of the deal.