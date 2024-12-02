Shift4 partners with Give Lively





Following this announcement, Give Lively is set to add Shift4 as a payment processor, which aims to provide lower transaction fees to nonprofit organisations. This will take place while the companies will maintain a reliable, secure, and efficient transaction experience. The integration will launch soon, focusing on the process of expanding donation processing capabilities and offerings, as well as including stock and top cryptocurrencies, which will be provided by the Giving Block.

Give Lively will continue to ensure that all nonprofit firms that are approved for membership will align with its progressive values which are focused on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of the companies. The partnership also seeks to improve their overall experience, so they can focus on the overall development process.

In addition, the deal will enable donors to benefit from lower costs and more giving options and offerings, as well as new products and tools. The services aim to simplify giving the nonprofit members the capability to spend less time navigating complexities and more time improving their solutions and overall progress.





Shift4’s strategy of development

Integrated payments and commerce technology firm, Shift4 focuses on simplifying complex payments ecosystems around the world. By leveraging the commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 provides its services to multiple institutions and enterprises to optimise the manner in which they handle their transaction procedures. The company announced a couple of collaborations and launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographical areas around the world.

In September 2023, the technology firm announced its partnership with RedWeek in order to process its payments. Throughout this strategic deal, Shift4’s end-to-end commerce platform was set to be utilised by RedWeek’s online payments for their timeshare membership and rental transactions. This featured its recurring payments, direct customer billing procedures, and business intelligence tools (such as managing fraud, chargebacks, or reporting capabilities and offerings).

By using the services of Shift4, RedWeek focused on meeting the overall needs, preferences, and demands of its clients and users, while also improving their payment experience and remaining compliant with the laws and requirements of the industry.

Earlier in August 2023, Shift4 announced that it was selected as an exclusive payment processor by the St. Louis Blues for their overall home venue at the Enterprise Center and the adjacent Stifel Theatre. According to the press release published at the time, the collaboration aimed to improve the arena’s fan experience and to maintain its reputation as a spectator-friendly site.

Shift4 was set to manage the payments for concessions, which involved the beverages and the food at the arena. The process also had multiple transaction points and methods, such as point-of-sale, mobile payments, and kiosks, while the company also optimised the team’s mobile wallet and its loyalty products.



