Shift4 partners with Amazon





Following this partnership, Shift4 will incorporate its VenueNext solution with Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology in order to eliminate the checkout lines that take place at stadiums and arenas, as well as to provide clients and customers with an improved payment experience.

Users will be allowed to simply scan the venue’s mobile wallet in order for the Just Walk Out solution to detect what the shoppers take from or return to the shelves while creating a virtual shopping session. When the customers complete their shopping process, they can leave without waiting in line, while their VenueNext-powered mobile wallet will be charged for any item they decide to purchase.

Venues will also be given the possibility to optimise the transaction experience with Shift4’s ecosystem of commerce services that were designed for stadiums and arenas. These include point-of-sale, mobile ordering, kiosk ordering, guest loyalty, and more.





Shift4’s recent partnerships and collaborations

US-based integrated payments and commerce technology company, Shift4 focuses on the process of simplifying payments ecosystems across the globe. By using the commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 offers its suite of products to several enterprises in order to optimise the manner in which they handle their overall transaction procedures. The firm had multiple deals and partnerships in the last couple of months, covering different geographic areas around the world.

In September 2023, the company announced its collaboration with Give Lively in order to provide nonprofit organisations with fundraising solutions and services. Throughout this strategic deal, Give Lively was set to add Shift4 as a payment processor, which aimed to offer lower transaction fees to multiple nonprofit companies.

The process needed to take place while the firms maintained a reliable, efficient, and safe transaction experience for their clients and partners. According to the press release published at the time, the launch was planned to go live soon, while being focused on the procedure of expanding donation processing capabilities and offerings. At the same time, they prioritised the inclusion of stock and top cryptocurrencies, which was set to be provided by the Giving Block.

Earlier in the same month, Shift4 teamed up with RedWeek to process its transactions and payments. Following the announcement, Shift4’s end-to-end commerce platform was set to be utilised by RedWeek’s online payments for their overall timeshare rental and membership transactions. These included multiple features, such as direct client billing processes, business intelligence products (including managing chargeback, reporting capabilities, or fraud), and recurring payments.

By using Shift4’s solution, RedWeek aimed to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of its clients, as well as to improve their payment experience and remain compliant with the laws and requirements of the industry at the same time.