Shift4 launches Vt4 mobile payments solution

Accessible through a mobile app or a web browser, VT4 turns mobile devices into a point-of-sale. Shift4s VT4 provides online and offline processing capabilities that enable users to complete credit, debit, cash, and gift card transactions across all business outlets, including resort properties with onsite retail and restaurants. VT4 is a bank- and processor-neutral payment app and also allows for an unlimited number of MIDs and users.

Shift4 enables merchants to process credit, debit and gift card transactions. With connections to banks and processors in North America and integrations to a number of PMS/POS systems, Shift4s DOLLARS ON THE NET is an independent payment gateway. Shift4 provides pre- and post-settlement auditing functionalities, fraud prevention tools, support for emerging technologies like EMV and mobile payments, and security solutions such as TrueTokenization and P2PE.

In October 2013, Shift4 entered a partnership with cloud-based property management solution provider SkyTouch Technology to pair Shift4s enterprise payment solution DOLLARS ON THE NET with SkyTouchs cloud-based Hotel OS.