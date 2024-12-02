Shift4 integrates payments solution with Retail Management Hero

This partnership and integration will allow RMH users across the US, Canada, the Caribbean and participating regions of Visa Direct to employ Shift4s suite of payment solutions for their small to medium sized businesses (SMBs).

Shift4’s payment services and gateway provides omnichannel capabilities for merchants who can expand their business across different touchpoints (in-store, online and mobile) and with various POS solutions or via a unified platform.

The new integration supports credit, debit, gift card and private-label credit, and check verification services. It also provides out-of-the-box support for US and Canadian EMV, point-to-point encryption, tokenization and contactless payments, such as mobile wallets.