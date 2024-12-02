Shift4 extends its tender offer to acquire Global Blue

The offer was initially made through Shift4’s indirect wholly owned subsidiary, GT Holding 1 GmbH, a Swiss limited liability company, according to the transaction agreement between Global Blue and Shift4 announced previously in February 2025. Shift4 plans to acquire Global Blue for USD 7.5 per common share, valuing the transaction at USD 2.5 billion.

According to Shift4 officials, the acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy of expanding its global payment offerings. They noted that integrating Global Blue’s services into Shift4’s platform presents an opportunity to increase transaction volume and access new markets. The combined entity aims to position itself as a global provider of unified commerce solutions.











Shift4 to acquire Global Blue

A tender offer is a public solicitation to all shareholders requesting that they tender their stock for sale at a specific price during a certain time. It must satisfy a minimum tender condition, for which the 90% threshold has been met, the receipt of regulatory approvals in certain jurisdictions, and other customary requirements. The transaction is expected to close by Q3 2025, as previously announced.

Global Blue’s board of directors has unanimously recommended that all shareholders tender their shares into the offer, which will remain open until one minute after 11:59 PM on May 6th, 2025, and may be extended again while the parties await certain regulatory approvals.

Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, the depositary and paying agent for the offer, reported that, as of the same time on April 17th, 2025, approximately 231 million shares have been validly tendered and not withdrawn, representing approximately 96.42% of the issued and outstanding shares. Shareholders who already tendered their shares do not need to take further action in response to the extension.