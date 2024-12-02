Shift4 acquires Smartpay for USD 180 million

Smartpay is an independent provider of POS and payment processing solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The acquisition is valued at USD 180 million, or USD 0.71 per share. his represents a 46.5% premium to 90 trading day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP).











Shift4’s recent acquisitions

Smartpay offers tailored payment solutions through a distribution network, helping a diverse merchant base in the regions mentioned. The move from Shift4 us expected to close in the Q4 of 2025 as it is currently subject to regulatory approvals.

Shift4 mentioned that the acquisition follows its strategy to deepen its presence in Australia and New Zealand, offering its full suite of software and payment solutions in the region. By unifying its payment infrastructure with Smartpay’s distribution capabilities, the company is set to go-to-market at scale with its products and services, such as SkyYab POS for restaurants, SkyTab Venue for arenas and stadiums, and its end-to-end payment solution for hotels and unified commerce merchants.

This strategy is not new for Shift4, as it combined acquisitions to provide an improved integrated payment experience with localised distribution, service, and support, merchant products, and owned payment rails to scale in other regions, such as the UK, Germany, and Ireland.

The acquisition follows Shift4’s extension of its all-cash tender offer to purchase Global Blue. According to Shift4 officials, the acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy of expanding its global payment offerings. They noted that integrating Global Blue’s services into Shift4’s platform presents an opportunity to increase transaction volume and access new markets. The combined entity aims to position itself as a global provider of unified commerce solutions.