Shift4 acquires Finaro





Through this, Shift4 extends its total addressable market both in terms of geographic coverage and industry verticals. Finaro provides the global infrastructure and technology required to increase Shift4’s international expansion into Europe, as well as worldwide. Additionally, the acquisition enhances the company’s cross-border ecommerce capabilities, allowing it to deliver a unified global payments platform for merchants and partners.











The acquisition’s objective

According to officials, Finaro is complementary to Shift4 when it comes to geographic coverage, abilities, and addressable markets. By combining Shift4’s card-present solutions with Finaro’s capabilities in cross-border ecommerce, the merged organisation can offer a joined commerce experience that aims to compete with other payments companies around the world. Moreover, considering the current environment and that Finaro’s tech centre is based in Israel, the ability to collaborate aims to support employees and their families.



In addition to augmenting Shift4’s ecommerce offering, the acquisition allows the company to provide its card-present technology throughout Europe, including the SkyTab restaurant point-of-sale system and VenueNext stadium solution. Furthermore, Shift4 has 500 software integrations and over 200,000 merchant customers, which have a multinational presence and offer immediate international opportunities that can be unlocked as a result of the acquirement.



The two companies plan to rebrand Finaro as Shift4 to operate under a single brand that reflects their unified global payments platform. Also, Citi served as the exclusive financial advisor to Shift4 on its acquisition of Finaro.





Recent developments from Shift4