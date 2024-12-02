Shift is working on releasing fiat and Bitcoin debit card

Additionally, the debit card in question supports only Bitcoin and Ripple for the time being and is being tested by 100 participants in San Francisco Bay and beyond, according to the same source, citing news agency TechCrunch.

However, the card will still use the Ripple protocol for settlement and will be supported by a mobile app.

Shift says the finished debit cards will be supported by a major international card network and an undisclosed payment processor.