SHG partners Barclays to launch mobile payment service

The app is free to download and can be used by customers who have a UK mobile number and a UK bank account.

SHG brands include Sovereign Luxury Travel, Meon Villas, Hayes & Jarvis, Crystal Ski Holidays, Austravel, Citalia, American Holidays and Sunsail.

Barclays provides financial services in retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, as well as wealth management and has an international presence in Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia.

In recent news, Barclays Bank of Kenya, a subsidiary of Barclays UK, has unveiled a cardless money transfer service that allows customers to send and receive money at any Barclays ATM.