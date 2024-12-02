Shell, PayPal partner to tap mobile payment opportunities

Shell notes that the measure is a direct response to customers who wanted such a service to make payment faster and easier, and reports suggest Fill Up and Pay service is on par with the claim, paymentweek.com reports. With Fill Up and Pay, users download the Shell app to mobile devices, then link a PayPal account and add a five-digit security code.

Once that’s in place, the user can then activate the app and leave the phone on. The user is still required to exit the car to put the fuel pump nozzle in the tank port but, after that, the user can pump gas until a pre-determined maximum spending limit is reached. Upon reaching the limit, the app arranges the cash transfer, gets a receipt, and handles any loyalty points involved in the transaction.