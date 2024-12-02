Shell implements electronic central treasury system

The technology was built by Bloomberg in collaboration with Shell and connects the company’s central treasury office directly to its 718 operating units in 22 countries, so they can quickly and electronically exchange information. The functionality helps Shell manage its group risk with more than 200 distinct bank counterparties via the Bloomberg Terminal, which is used by corporations and investment managers.

Shell representatives have stated that now they can route market requests from regional centres around the world to our central treasury. The Bloomberg Terminal connects Shell with all our counterparties providing straight through processing (STP) into Shell’s treasury management system.

The corporate treasury service is integrated with the Bloomberg Terminal to connect it with a complex and extensive global network that also provides flexibility, automated execution and risk mitigation. The interface has a simplified internal booking process, addresses corporate governance and is integrated with Bloomberg’s FX electronic trading platform FXGO.