The strategic partnership will help commercetools merchants to develop gated, personalised offers for different consumer communities, including students, teachers, and healthcare workers through the SheerID platform. At the same time, merchants will have access to SheerID’s digital verification engine to identify eligible consumers in a matter of seconds, allowing them to benefit from exclusive promotions, dynamic personalisation, and special merchandising programmes. Through this new service, both companies plan to drive immediate sales.





Exclusive details about the partnership

By partnering up, commercetools aims to help merchants sell more, grow faster, and create strongerconnections to build customer engagement and loyalty, in a safe and secure environment.

SheerID’s digital verification proprietary software can access over 20,000 authoritative data sources globally to deliver instant verification for eligible customers for exclusive segmented offers. By verifying audiences with the SheerID tools, global brands can generate enhanced conversion of typical campaigns and a return on ad spend (ROAS) of up to 20 times higher.













About the companies

Commercetools is the inventor of headless commerce, a technology provider that has worked its way up in the ecommerce software industry. Iconic brands and growth-focused businesses around the globe trust commercetools’s powerful, scalable, and flexible solutions to support their constantly developing digital commerce needs.

The company focuses on a MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native, and Headless) architecture to provide customers with innovation that can help them merge on and off-line channels, increase their revenues, and future-proof their ecommerce business. Headquartered in Germany, commercetools has offices across Asia, Europe, and North America.

At the same time, SheerID is a powerful name in the industry of identity marketing. By using SheerID’s proprietary technology, brands can easily identify and acquire customers from various consumer communities and help them access personalised offers, gated by instant verification. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people through 20,000 authoritative data sources and provides global insights from numerous important brands, without compromising customer data. Brands like Amazon, Home Depot, T-Mobile, and Spotify rely on SheerID as their trusted identity marketing partner.

The company was founded in 2011 and is backed by important names from the capital venture industry, including Brighton Park Capital and Voyager Capital.