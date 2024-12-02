Shawbrook Bank taps Cashflows to augment business finance payments

Shawbrook delivers personalised, practical lending and saving products to over 300,000 individuals, businesses and property investors. From 1 February 2023, Cashflows will be processing Shawbrook’s ecommerce business finance collections through its virtual terminal for over the phone payments.

Shawbrook will also have access to Cashflows Go. This solution enables the monitoring of transactions in real-time, providing live data and analysis on payment trends, sales volumes, and acceptance rates. Through this insight, Cashflows Go enables clients to optimise payments, set up automated email follow ups to abandoned sales, control, and customise remittances, and access the virtual terminal with payments links, all through the portal.











Officials from Shawbrook stated that they are continuously seeking to enhance their customer proposition by partnering with and using technology that supports their customers’ needs. Cashflows offers seamless payment processing which is fundamental to the proposition Shawbrook delivers to their customers.

Also commenting on the partnership, representatives from Cashflows said that they’re thrilled to be working with Shawbrook to deliver a great experience for their customers. Shawbrook believes in providing personal and practical financial products, and they couldn’t agree more. The ecommerce payments landscape continues to rapidly grow and in today’s competitive landscape, what sets businesses aside when it comes to payments is personalisation and understanding.

What does Cashflows do?

Cashflows is a new breed of fintech payments company that makes it easy for small corporates and SMEs to accept card and digital payments – online, in store, and on the move.

Through its own acquiring platform and gateway, Cashflows provides a safe, secure ecosystem for processing payments right across Europe. Cashflows products and services are built with the latest technology and the future in mind, to meet the specific needs of partners and customers.