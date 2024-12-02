ShapeShift launches beta version of non-custodial crypto management platform

The platform is a one-stop shop for non-custodial crypto management that allows users to buy, sell, trade and track multiple cryptocurrencies in a single place, with over 50 digital assets currently supported.

To be able to use the new platform, customers need a connected hardware wallet, like Trezor or KeepKey, which ShapeShift acquired in 2017. Moreover, the company’s approach seeks to eliminate counterparty risk. Over 20,000 users participated in the platform’s closed beta, according to the platform’s founder.

Also, more assets and features such lending markets, derivatives and more fiat options will be rolled into the platform going forward, he added for CoinDesk. ShapeShift also plans to release a mobile app.