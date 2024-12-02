Shape Security raises USD 51 million in growth funding

The involvement of C5 Capital, who led the investment round, will help advance the Shapes expansion across the region. The funding will also support continued growth in North America.

Shape currently defends enterprises from all types of fraud against their online applications, including more than half of all online banking in North America. Shape also serves global brands across telecommunications, ecommerce, government, travel and hospitality, insurance, and healthcare.

Shapes fraud prevention platform detects and blocks up to 2 billion fraudulent or unwanted transactions daily, while keeping 200 million legitimate human logins and other interactions safe. Shape provides omnichannel protection for web applications, mobile applications and API interfaces; the companys mobile SDK is deployed on more than 200 million iOS and Android devices worldwide.