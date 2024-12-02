Shanghai launches cross-border e-commerce platform in FTZ

Kuajingtong.com is supported by Shanghai Customs, Shanghai Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau and State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Kuajingtong is the first cross-border e-commerce enterprises granted by Chinese government and it plans to become the portal website of China cross-border e-commerce.

