SFMTA to roll out mobile fare payment pilot

The pilot is expected to begin in the summer of 2015. The SFMTA will be partnering with GlobeSherpa, a provider of secure mobile ticketing and payment software, to deliver this project to Muni customers. GlobeSherpas mobile ticketing platform allows transit riders to purchase, store and use tickets to ride the Muni system using a smartphone and an ecommerce website. Users will be able to store a debit or credit card or use PayPal to purchase tickets. GlobeSherpa will also provide SFMTA Transit Fare Inspectors with a new enforcement application to verify mobile fares using a separate hand-held mobile device.

While the Muni mobile payment application will provide fares for Muni only, it is part of a broader effort to evaluate smartphone mobile payment options for adjoining Bay Area transit operators that participate in the Clipper card program. The next generation of Clipper card, slated for introduction by 2020, aims to provide multiple payment options to Clipper patrons.

The Muni mobile payment app will include features such as the capability to purchase, store and use single or multiple Muni fares on one mobile device; to pay for single-ride fares, cable car rides, and one-day, three-day and seven-day passports; security to protect personal information and payments; multi-language support; and ecommerce website for online ticket purchases.

The Muni mobile payment application will initially be available for iOS and Android operating systems and there will be no change in fare structure. Transfers will still be available for those who pay with cash.