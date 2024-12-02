Sezzle launches in Canada with Kappa

Sezzle launched in the US in 2017, allowing customers to spread purchases over four installments; currently, it partners with over 3,300 merchants in the country.

Consumers pay 25% at the time of purchase, while Sezzle pays the merchant in full up front – assuming all repayment risk, automatically collecting the remaining installments every two weeks from a payment method on file.

As a report from Payments Canada has revealed, 73% of Canadians aged 18 to 34 are more likely to choose an online company based on how easy it is to check out.