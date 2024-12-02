Seven Russian banks start issuing first cards of Mir payment system

Gazprombank, MDM Bank, Moscow Industrial Bank, Svyaz-bank, RNCB which is operating in Crimea, as well as sanctioned banks Rossiya and SMP Bank are the first banks that issued the card of the Mir national payment system.

The second group of participants of the pilot project, which consists of 21 banks, has already started testing the cards and plans to complete it before the end of 2015. In 2016, the banks will start disclosing its acquiring network and will issue the cards. By now, 35 Russian banks, including Sberbank, Alfa Bank and others, have become participants of the Mir payment system.