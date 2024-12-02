Seven Bank to introduce biometric ATMs to open accounts

The Seven Bank ATMs will confirm users’ identity in few seconds, and this will be done by scanning a photo ID and taking a picture through a high-precision camera. The introduction of this solution is due to a recent change in law, that allows machines to perform identity verification processes, IBS Intelligence reports.

Moreover, as Seven Bank has over 24,000 ATMs at convenience stores and public facilities in Japan, it is also considering to offer services to open accounts via the new ATMs for online banks and regional banks. New ATMs are expected to be installed by the summer of 2020.