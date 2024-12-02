SettleGo signs for ClearBanks payment access services

SettleGo will use ClearBank to access real-time payments services across the UK’s Chaps and Faster Payments. The service will also facilitate real-time account creation and addressable UK IBANs associated with each account for SettleGo’s customers.

ClearBank offers banks, financial instiitutions and fintechs access to UK payment systems and core banking technology to support current account functionalities. .

SettleGo targets small and medium sized businesses with international payment services spanning low-cost foreign exchange facilities, multi-currency IBANs and international and domestic transfers.