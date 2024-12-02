SetPay selects payworks to launch mPOS solution in Spain

The tie-up is set to lower the entry barrier for card acceptance for small and medium sized local businesses and freelancers in Spain.

SetPay provides small and medium sized enterprise merchants (SMEs) with a way to accept debit and credit card payments at the point-of-sale (POS). Powered by the payworks platform, SetPay merchants are set to be able to register for the service via a fully automated onboarding process. A mobile application for iOS or Android, together with a Chip-and-PIN card reader connected via Bluetooth, lets merchants start to accept EMV card payments right at the spot, independent from their location.

Founded in 2012, SetPay is aimed at SMEs and freelancers enabling them to accept card payments independent of location. SetPay provides merchants with a mobile application, which can be run on both Android and iOS devices turned into a mobile POS via portable card readers connected via Bluetooth.

payworks runs a payment platform for developers, enabling providers of integrated POS applications to integrate payment terminals and card not present payment functionality into their apps via the payworks mPOS software development kit (SDK).

