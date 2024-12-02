Serrala launches new inbound, outbound payments solution suite

This new suite of cloud-based software solutions provides Serrala customers with everything they need to securely manage inbound and outbound payments and treasury worldwide, across multiple enterprise systems. The Alevate suite of solutions will be continually expanded to address customer challenges. The first product to be made available will be Alevate Payments.

Alevate Payments is a flexible and secure solution that acts as a global payment hub across multiple, disparate enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. The cloud-based solution will enable companies to achieve a unified view of all payment transactions globally and perform related cash management and cash pooling activities. Suitable for multinational clients as well as medium-sized businesses, the solution uses intelligent robotic process automation to convert payments into the correct payment format, sign the payments with strong cryptography, and provide a centralized connection between a company and the various banks it uses.

Organizations can use Alevate Payments as a standalone solution to centralize and standardize payments or they can combine it with Serrala’s SAP-integrated FS² solutions to provide greater organizational cash visibility.

Alevate Payments is the first in this suite of cloud solutions that Serrala will be launching in 2018. Future cloud-based solutions in the Alevate suite include Alevate Archiving, Alevate Accounts Payable, and Alevate Cash Application.