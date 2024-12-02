Serbia: more than 1.1 million e-shoppers bought online in 2014 - report

It means a 28% increase, as compared to 2013, according to Sava Savic, Assistant Minister in the Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications. Additionally, he said that the sector is set for further growth from October, 2015 when a domestic service for safe payment via the internet will become operational.

The government has made the further promotion of ecommerce one of the priorities in the Strategy for the Development of the Information Society until 2020.