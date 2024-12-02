Serbia: daily consumer spending hits EUR 190,000 in 2013

Serbia’s overall expenditures on ecommerce sites, both domestic and foreign, reached EUR 69 million (RSD 8.16 billion). The figure indicates an overall increase of EUR 17.5 million (RSD 2.3 billion), as compared to 2012.

In addition, the total number of online transactions points to 1.68 million, out of which 1.45 million transactions were made on foreign websites in 2013. The average purchase on domestic websites was EUR 47.41 (RSD 5,503) whereas on foreign websites, it reached EUR 42.70.

