Sequent, TIS selected by Japanese bank and card issuer to secure mobile payments

The Sequent Platform orchestrates and manages the digital issuance and tokenization of any type of personally identifiable credential to any type of connected device, such as payment account, financial account or identification information. Sequent secures mobile data by tokenizing Personal Identifiable Information (PII).

TIS is a member of the TIS INTEC Group based in Tokyo, Japan, and provides payment processing, integration services and IT solutions from its data centers in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and the Asian region. TIS serves 3,000 customers across Japan, China and the ASEAN region spanning finance, manufacturing, distribution/service, public services, and communications.

Moreover, Sequent Platform’s tokenization, management, and orchestration services will provide TIS’s WalletEVO for mobile digital wallet operators under the auspices of a large bank and a credit card issuer which both operate in the Japanese market. WalletEVO allows consumers to use their mobile phones to make payments at contactless terminals, within Apps and for ecommerce transactions.