Sequent receives One Tap mobile payments patent

With one tap functionality, mobile wallets can transmit a number of cards, such as payment, loyalty, coupons and offers, at the same time to a merchant’s point-of-sale (POS) system. This mobile payments feature is available to any mobile app that uses Sequent’s platform and APIs.

The United States Patent number 8,811,895 covers the transmission of multiple digital accounts from a mobile device to a merchant POS system via near field communication (NFC) technology. This patent covers any two or more digital accounts being transmitted at the same time including credit, debit, prepaid, offers, loyalty, coupons, vouchers and others.

This patented technology is leveraged in Sequent’s Digital Issuance and Open Wallet Platform products and has been commercially deployed at a number of customers in several countries.

Sequent was founded in 2010 and is a provider of Trusted Service Manager (TSM) and wallet management software and services that enable banks and card issuers to provision and manage card credentials on the secure elements of mobile phones. Its wallet-enablement platform and SDK enable the addition of near field communication (NFC) payments and other credentials into mobile apps for consumers.

In recent news, Sequent Software has received approval from Visa for its Trusted Services Manager (TSM) systems.