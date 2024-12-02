Sequent digital issuance platform approved by Visa

Following the approval, the Sequent platform is commercially available for banks and mobile phone operators launching new digital issuance and mobile wallet services worldwide.

Sequents Digital Issuance (SP-TSM) service manages and distributes payment credentials to mobile-device users worldwide on behalf of banks, mobile operators, merchants, transit and service providers. The service handles pre- and post-issuance configuration of handsets, including personalization of NFC secure elements and provisioning of applications ‘over the air’.

Visas approval formally recognizes Sequents ability to manage sensitive payment credentials meeting the security levels of global payment networks.

Sequent was founded in 2010 and is a provider of Trusted Service Manager (TSM) and wallet management software and services that enable banks and card issuers to provision and manage card credentials on the secure elements of mobile phones. Its wallet-enablement platform and SDK enable the addition of near field communication (NFC) payments and other credentials into mobile apps for consumers.

In November 2013, Canadian communications and media company Rogers Communications entered a definitive agreement with US-based provider of NFC software and systems Sequent Software.