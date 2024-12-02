Seqr signs deal with iGaming Cloud

iGaming users will be able to top up and withdraw funds from their accounts through the Seqr app downloaded on their smartphones. The deal allows Seqr to become a new mobile payment option at about 40 operators registered on the iGamming Cloud’s platform. The mobile payment app connects different users and allows merchants to create special offers to acquire new customers.

The partnership is seen as the mobile payment app’s first move towards entering the iGamming market. The Gaming Innovation Group, which owns iGamming Cloud, turned over EUR 234 million in 2016.