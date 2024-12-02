SEQR rolls out in France

The service has recently been launched in the Spain, Netherlands and Germany, and now it is time for France. SEQR is also available in the Swedish, Finnish, Romanian, Belgian and Portuguese markets.

The mobile service SEQR works both in stores and online, but also by the service SEQR Shop Spot, which turns everything to a possible sales channel, by scanning a QR code from any surface. This can be done through an ad, digital banner, a physical product or a TV commercial.

SEQR will work in France and consumers can from the start be able to buy products from several brands via SEQR Shop Spot. The rollout in France now continues indefinitely by connecting more and more physical stores and online retailers to SEQR.

SEQR is a mobile payment solution developed by Swedish mobile commerce software company Seamless that allows consumers to pay in stores and online. In addition to making payments, users can transfer money (P2P), save receipts digitally, connect loyalty programs, pay for parking and redeem offers through digital coupons.