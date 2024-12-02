SEQR rolls out contactless solution accepted by 30 million terminals

Contactless makes it possible to pay with SEQR at point of sale (POS) terminals that support NFC which is featured on almost all modern terminals, Consequently it is now possible to pay with SEQR in any store that supports the functionality in Sweden or abroad, even if a retailer has no private agreement with SEQR.

SEQR Contactless is a borderless solution so users will be able to complete transactions in any country they are travelling in at any of the more than 30 million contactless card terminals worldwide, regardless as to whether SEQR is available for download in that country.

SEQR’s contactless solution is now live, with the functionality being available first in Sweden. The roll out is on an invitational basis where the most frequent users of SEQR will get the technology first.

Later, Seamless’s SEQR contactless payment functionality is going to be released to users globally, on devices running the Android operating system.

SEQR enables anybody with a smartphone to pay in stores, at restaurants, in parking lots and online, to transfer money at no charge, store receipts digitally, connect loyalty programs, and receive offers and promotions directly through one mobile app.