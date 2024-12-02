SEQR rolls out contactless payments in the UK

Additionally, customers will also be able to make SEQR tap-and-pay payments at any retailer that accepts contactless NFC payments. Currently, the UK is one of Europe’s most advanced markets for contactless payments with approximately 500,000 terminals activate. This is set to grow further as in line with card network rules no terminals without contactless technology can be sold or installed in Europe after 2018.

This move comes in the light of strengthening SEQR position as the standard way for customers to pay with their mobile, adding contactless payments and direct bank account. Linking of customer bank accounts is facilitated by Gocardless whose collaboration with SEQR was announced earlier in the summer. SEQR tap-and-pay payments are available to customers with mobile phones using the Android operating system.