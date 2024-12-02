SEQR launches in the US

SEQR has launched in five additional European countries earlier in 2015, with a presence in a total of ten countries.

SEQR began to establish itself on the US market earlier in 2015. Daniel Bessmert, General Manager of SEQR in the US, led the way, spending the following months focusing on building up SEQR’s US organization and establishing strategic, long-term relationships with partners and retailers.

SEQR is a mobile payment solution developed by Swedish mobile commerce software company Seamless that allows consumers to pay in stores and online. In addition to making payments, users can transfer money (P2P), save receipts digitally, connect loyalty programs, pay for parking and redeem offers through digital coupons.

In May 2015, Seamless unveiled that consumers can pay using its mobile payment service SEQR at all Colruyt Group stores in Belgium.