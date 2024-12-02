SEQR launches in Spain

The service has recently been launched in the Netherlands and Germany, and now it is time for Spain. Since before SEQR is available in the Swedish, Finnish, Romanian, Belgian and Portuguese markets and the roll out in Spain enables more than 45 million people to use the mobile payment service in Europe.

The mobile service SEQR works both in stores and online, but also by the service SEQR Shop Spot, which turns everything to a possible sales channel, by scanning a QR code from any surface. This can be done through an ad, digital banner, a physical product or a TV commercial.

SEQR will work in Spain and consumers will from the start be able to buy products from several well-known brands via SEQR Shop Spot. The rollout in Spain now continues indefinitely by connecting more and more physical stores and online retailers to SEQR.

SEQR is a mobile payment solution developed by Swedish mobile commerce software company Seamless that allows consumers to pay in stores and online. In addition to making payments, users can transfer money (P2P), save receipts digitally, connect loyalty programs, pay for parking and redeem offers through digital coupons.