SEQR launches in Italy; US and UK next in line

The service has recently been launched in France, Spain, the Netherlands and Germany, and now it is time for Italy. SEQR is also available in the Swedish, Finnish, Romanian, Belgian and Portuguese markets. In June 2015, the mobile payment service is planned to be launched in the US followed by UK.

The mobile service SEQR works both in stores and online, but also by the service SEQR Shop Spot, which turns everything to a possible sales channel, by scanning a QR code from any surface. This can be done through an ad, digital banner, a physical product or a TV commercial.

SEQR will work in Italy and consumers can from the start be able to buy products from several brands via SEQR Shop Spot. The rollout in Italy now continues by connecting more and more physical stores and online retailers to SEQR.

SEQR is a mobile payment solution developed by Swedish mobile commerce software company Seamless that allows consumers to pay in stores and online. In addition to making payments, users can transfer money (P2P), save receipts digitally, connect loyalty programs, pay for parking and redeem offers through digital coupons.