SEQR launches cashback reward program

Users have also the possibility to connect the service directly to the individual user’s bank account.

No registration is necessary to receive the cashback reward. The cashback reward program is automatic for all SEQR users, valid on all purchases and effective on top of any other loyalty program or discount. All purchases made through SEQR from March 1, 2015 are included. The only thing required by the consumer is to make one purchase or more via SEQR per month – regardless of the purchase value – for a one-percent cashback reward. 12 purchases or more generates a two-percent cashback, while 20 purchases and above generates a three-percent cashback.

SEQR is a mobile payment solution developed by Swedish mobile commerce software company Seamless, that allows consumers to pay in stores and online. In addition to making payments, users can transfer money (P2P), save receipts digitally, connect loyalty programs, pay for parking and redeem offers through digital coupons.