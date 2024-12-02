SEQR joins forces with Limonetik

Created in Sweden, SEQR in-store and online mobile wallet is already available in Belgium, Finland, Romania, Portugal and work to expand into new markets.

SEQR is a mobile payment solution developed by Swedish mobile commerce software company Seamless, that allows consumers to pay in stores and online. In addition to making payments, users can transfer money (P2P), save receipts digitally, connect loyalty programs, pay for parking and redeem offers through digital coupons.

Limonetik has developed a technology which turns payment flows into standard bank card payments. Limonetik allows these payment methods to enrich payment pages with marketing and loyalty tools: loyalty points, vouchers, promotions, complementary payment with a bank card, and others.

In September 2014, Seamless has added Portugal to the SEQR map with four merchants already signed for the new market.