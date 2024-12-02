SEQR is available in nearly 500 Colruyt Group stores

This includes close to 500 stores at Colruyt, Okay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreamland and Dream Baby and affiliated independent Spar stores.

It was in September 2014 that Colruyt Group and SEQR started their collaboration. The first tests were made at selected ecommerce platforms and the cooperation has gradually expanded to now include all physical stores. So far, over 10,000 payments have been registered at Colruyt Group.

SEQR is a mobile payment solution developed by Swedish mobile commerce software company Seamless that allows consumers to pay in stores and online. In addition to making payments, users can transfer money (P2P), save receipts digitally, connect loyalty programs, pay for parking and redeem offers through digital coupons.

In recent news, Google Wallet has made some key integrations with merchants such as Dunkin Donuts and Seamless, and merchant platform Shopify.