SEQR inks agreement with InComm

Under the terms of the agreement, Seamless is set to enable the digitization of the InComm’s portfolio of closed-loop stored-value cards using the mobile payment solution SEQR. The card, which can be topped up via mobile, is also set to function as a payment account in the SEQR-app.

InComm provides stored-value cards from approximately 500 brand partners in the US. Through the collaboration with Seamless, consumers are set to be able to purchase digital gift cards, digital music, movies and books, directly in the SEQR-app.??

SEQR is a mobile payment solution on the Swedish market that allows consumers to pay in stores and online. In addition to making payments, users can transfer money (P2P), save receipts digitally, connect loyalty programs, pay for parking and redeem offers through digital coupons.

InComm is a provider of prepaid products, services and transaction technologies to retailers, brands and consumers. InComm supports 400,000 points of distribution. InComm has offices in North and South America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

In recent news, Seamless has entered an agreement with The PCMS Group, a UK-based provider of integrated software, services and hardware systems to the retail and food service sectors.