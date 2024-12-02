Sephora selects Worldline to launch "Sephora Flash"

Worldlines digital solutions will enable Sephora to povide a new in-store customer experience. This new retail concept creates a link between brick-and-mortar stores and online shopping.

Backed by an NFC (near field communication) card available off-the-shelf and a physical basket, customers begin shopping among 3,500 articles on display. On handsets and tablets, customers can browse the product catalogue offering 14,000 articles on the Sephoras website.

With the aid of an NFC tag, customers can get further information about products they find interesting and fill up their electronic basket. When they have finished their shopping, electronic and physical purchases are paid in a single transaction with a Sephora beauty consultant.

Customers immediately take physically stocked goods away with them, while goods ordered on the screens will be available in store the next day, or delivered at home. Worldline has supported Sephora in the development of this new concept by providing an end-to-end solution for linking up an online shopping website with a brick-and-mortar store.

