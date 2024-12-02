Sephora rolls out its first credit card

The credit card programme will provide three different options for North America, including a Sephora credit card, which can be used only for online and offline Sephora purchases, and two Visa options: Sephora Visa and Sephora Visa Signature. In order to bring its first credit cards to the market, Sephora partnered with Alliance Data.

The cards will be available in select markets starting with the spring of 2019, and they will be rolled out to all of Sephora’s US freestanding stores and to the online site in the following months.

Moreover, the new cards will be integrated into Sephora’s revamped loyalty programme, Beauty Insider. Holders of the new card will earn credit card rewards in addition to rewards in Beauty Insider. Customers who apply for the credit card and who are not an existing Beauty Insider member will also be enrolled in the programme.