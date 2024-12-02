SEPA Instant Credit Transfer starts operating in Europe

The scheme allows the electronic transfer of euros – currently up to 15,000 euros – progressively across Europe in less than ten seconds, at any time and on any day of the year, including weekends and holidays.

The 585 PSPs participating in the SCT Inst scheme are located in: Austria, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Spain. Customers from these PSPs – individuals, businesses, corporations and administrations – can now make and receive instant euro credit transfers within their national borders as well as cross-border (starting with these eight countries), with the funds being immediately available.

SCT Inst is convenient, for example, if an individual needs to urgently send money to a relative, or to pay for a product or service that requires on-the-spot settlement. With regular credit transfers, it can take up to one business day for the beneficiary to see the money in their account.

The geographical scope of SCT Inst will progressively span over 34 European countries. More from major European countries are expected to join the scheme in 2018 and 2019. Among them, from Belgium, Finland, Germany, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden.

The maximum amount per transaction will be regularly reviewed starting from November 2018. An increased maximum amount will make the scheme more attractive for companies.