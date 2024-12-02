SEOshop to start offering payments platform

Merchants were previously forced to negotiate their own pricing with payment methods and payment service providers. The solution, dubbed SEOshop Payments is designed to fix the price on merchants’ behalf, allowing their customers to benefit from the economy of scale of the SaaS platform.

SEOshop is a provider of ecommerce software in the cloud. The company headquarters is located in Amsterdam. In 2013 SEOshop received an investment of EUR 1.1 million and in early 2014 SEOshop opened an office in Germany.