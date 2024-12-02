Senzing to help fight financial crime with new software

Senzing is an IBM spinout that has reinvented entity resolution, which senses who is who in real time across multiple big data sources. The company seeks to disrupt the fraud solutions market by offering a real-time, plug-and-play, AI entity resolution software product for fraud detection, insider threats and more.

Any company can now deploy Senzing to detect bad actors in their big data. Senzing uses entity-centric learning and other unique techniques to pierce through falsified identities and networks to find criminals.

Moreover, financial service institutions can detect anti-money laundering (AML) and boost know your customer (KYC) compliance obligations. Law enforcement organizations can establish who is who and who is related to whom to expedite investigations. Organizations will be able to perform continuous background checks to reduce the risk of insider threats.