Sentenial Nuapay, docdata expand partnership to offer online banking, SEPA Direct Debits, credit card payments

Merchants no longer have to contract multiple suppliers for SEPA Direct Debit and the required bank accounts due to the partnership.

The partnership is resulting from conversations with merchants discussing possibilities on how to further optimise processes within the domain of payments. Many are looking for alternatives for payment methods like PayPal and credit card. Furthermore there is the need to be able to get around the requirement of a (European) collections licence.

Sentenial Nuapay and docdata payments already offered a SEPA Direct Debit B2B process. After having integrated merchants will be able to open an European Nuapay bank account with SEPA Direct Debit licence.