Sentenial, Arkéa Banking Services partner for instant payments

Later in 2018, Nuapay by Sentenial and Vitesse PSP Limited, two European fintechs, will be the first payment institutions to roll out this new capability.

By subscribing to this new offer, clients will be able to connect to the payment platform RT1 to answer to the real-time need of their own customers.

Arkéa Banking Services provides white-label banking services and has already connected around 30 clients - banks, fintech, emoney institutions – to the European clearing house, allowing them to exchange direct debits and credit transfers.

Sentenial provides SEPA services for European banks and over 500 corporate customers. Its solutions are aimed at removing the complexity of payments, making SEPA transactions simple.