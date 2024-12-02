Sendo, DHL partnership for domestic delivery in Vietnam

The collaboration between the ecommerce platform, Sendo, and DHL, the division of logistics company Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL), is meant to give access to sellers who use the domestic delivery network and to deliver to their buyers same-day or next-day services in Vietnam-based markets.

Tran Hai Linh, the CEO of Sendo, mentions that the company aims to support over 300,000 individual vendors, micro-entrepreneurs, and small businesses to sell their goods online and deliver them throughout Vietnam. The collaboration with DHL allows them to provide sellers and other several million buyers alike with an international quality delivery experience in Vietnam.

In order to support small businesses, DHL also offers cash-on-delivery (COD) services with next-day remittance to sellers. There are about 300 DHL ServicePoints located across Vietnam accessible to Sendo, and sellers can choose to drop-off their parcels at these locations instead of waiting for a pick-up. They also enjoy discounts of up to 20%. Another service provided by DHL is that sellers can arrange for a direct door-to-door delivery pickup service to their buyers.