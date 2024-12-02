The collaboration unified CIRRO’s cross-border shipping network with Sendcloud’s automation tools, offering better logistics for online retailers and brands. Businesses of all sizes can leverage this solution and optimise their shipping operations, minimise manual tasks, and provide their customers with a more efficient delivery experience.











Optimising ecommerce operations

Sendcloud aims to simplify the complex and costly process of shipping by connecting carriers, shop systems, and partners into a single platform. Cross-border parcel delivery prices are on average 3 to 5 times higher than domestic delivery prices for all products. Around 62 % of companies that wish to sell online identify high delivery costs as a problem. By integrating with CIRRO, the company offers merchants cost-effective international shipping solutions such as direct injections and multiple fulfilment options, helping them expand into new markets.

This collaboration aligns with CIRRO’s mission to support retailers with improved logistics solutions that drive efficiency and scalability.

The partnership provides connectivity to markets across 30 European countries, including the UK, and manages all operations in one place, consolidating customer service, invoicing, and pickups.

Cross-border transactions are compliant by leveraging the IOSS and DDP customs-clearance features. The solution offers support with import declarations, tax filing, and other customs-related paperwork.





Ecommerce transactions in Europe

Sendcloud and CIRRO’s development aligns with the growing trend of cross-border ecommerce in Europe. European cross-border ecommerce market reached a staggering EUR 326 billion, of which EUR 225 billion, or 69%, was generated by online marketplaces. This increase in cross-border ecommerce can help businesses expand beyond domestic borders.

Despite this growth, the share of marketplaces in total ecommerce GMV is projected to slightly decline from 69% to 67.9% by 2025, signalling potential market maturation. Meanwhile, overall cross-border GMV is expected to rise, with 97.30% of visitors forecasted to be cross-border in 2025, highlighting the continued growth of the market.